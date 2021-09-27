Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

HBRIY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.88. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Harbour Energy has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

