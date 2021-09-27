HAP Trading LLC Increases Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

HAP Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

SHLX opened at $11.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

