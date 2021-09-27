HAP Trading LLC Cuts Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

HAP Trading LLC decreased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,266 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $638.98 million, a PE ratio of -74.80 and a beta of 1.55. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.