Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.98. 26,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,631. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.78.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

