Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.46 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.65. The company had a trading volume of 81,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,745. The company has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.97. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

