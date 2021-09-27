Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Celestica worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.38. 3,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

