Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.27. The company has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.