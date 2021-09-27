Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SON. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.24. 2,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

