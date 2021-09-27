Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,726 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,191,336. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

