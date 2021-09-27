Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the bank on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 47.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) by 209.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

