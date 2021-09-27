Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 4.1171 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $189.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.26.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

