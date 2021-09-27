Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,480 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,480 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $175.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.80. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

