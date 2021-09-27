Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,302 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $18,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE:SUI opened at $190.80 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.01 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

