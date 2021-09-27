Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,196 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 426.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 67.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Nucor by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $100.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

