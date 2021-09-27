Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,726 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 372.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock valued at $104,958,840 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $218.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.