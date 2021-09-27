Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,674 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.