Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LON:GPOR traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 779 ($10.18). 219,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,942. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 770.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.65. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -9.57.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

