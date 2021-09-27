Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,046. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.53 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

