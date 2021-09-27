Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $291,000 in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $112,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 171.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,539,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,044,000 after acquiring an additional 973,664 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

VRM stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,203. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

