Great Mountain Partners LLC Reduces Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Great Mountain Partners LLC cut its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,459,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241,433 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy comprises 100.0% of Great Mountain Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Mountain Partners LLC owned approximately 19.02% of New Fortress Energy worth $1,267,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $66,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

