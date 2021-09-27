Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $125.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

