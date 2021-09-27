Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $666.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $615.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

