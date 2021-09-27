Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,447,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,877,000. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,275,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.64. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

