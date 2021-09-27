Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 96.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,273 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 13.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average of $83.84. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.56.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.