Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of CSX by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

