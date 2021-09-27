Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 9,900 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,598,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,741,000 after acquiring an additional 702,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $34.67 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

