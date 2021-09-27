Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Hilltop worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

