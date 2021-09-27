Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 41.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.