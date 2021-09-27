Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

