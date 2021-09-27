Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

