Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,705 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 1.64% of Verso worth $9,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verso by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Verso by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Verso in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Verso by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verso alerts:

Shares of Verso stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $705.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso Co. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.71.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

VRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.