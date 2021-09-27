Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.