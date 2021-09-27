Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.
Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.
Shares of GVA opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.
