Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.43. Gossamer Bio shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 7,229 shares.

GOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a current ratio of 13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 566,354 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 102,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.