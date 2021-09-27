Gold Poker Reaches Market Cap of $13,933.66 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 26th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $13,933.66 and $14.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

