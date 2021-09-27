Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,646 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X China Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CHIQ opened at $27.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $25.82 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.