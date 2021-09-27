Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GWRS opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $426.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.08, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,878 shares of company stock valued at $33,598. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after buying an additional 154,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 65,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

