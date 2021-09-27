Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

