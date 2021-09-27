GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

