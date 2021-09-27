George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from George Risk Industries’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA opened at $13.75 on Monday. George Risk Industries has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.58.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 57.82%.

George Risk Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Security Alarm Products; Cable and Wiring Tools; and Other Products. The firm’s products include computer keyboards, push-button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, water sensors, and wire and cable installation tools.

