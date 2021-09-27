General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,466.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,073 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in General Motors by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,485,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,840,000 after acquiring an additional 227,185 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,742,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,420,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 165,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $52.24 on Monday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

