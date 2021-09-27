General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Lowered to $59.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.27.

General Motors stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

