General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Increased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after acquiring an additional 594,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in General Mills by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.