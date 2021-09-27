Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $341.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $322.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.50.

IT opened at $324.69 on Thursday. Gartner has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $327.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

