Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.10

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.00. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 29,238 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $785.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

