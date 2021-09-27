Game Creek Capital LP Has $1.68 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Game Creek Capital LP decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 455,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $62,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,487,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 804,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,224,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 77,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 207,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.92 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

