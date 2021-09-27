Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday.
NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics Company Profile
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
