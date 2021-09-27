Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

