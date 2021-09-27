G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of G-III Apparel Group worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of GIII opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

