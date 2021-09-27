FY2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Boosted by Analyst

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Amarin’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $5.40 on Monday. Amarin has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.54 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 44.4% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 17.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 53,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

