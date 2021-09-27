FunFair Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

