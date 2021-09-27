Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ci Capital boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.37.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 67.96. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.56.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$44.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

